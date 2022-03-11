Russian assets in Ukraine  will be confiscated

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on confiscation of assets or property in Ukraine owned by Russia or Russian citizens.







Assets or property in Ukraine owned by the Russian Federation and its residents are confiscated without any compensation (reimbursement) of their value due to the full-scale aggressive war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

The decision to confiscate the assets and property in Ukraine owned by Russia or Russian citizens shall be made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and shall be enforced by a decree of the President of Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags: