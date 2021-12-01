The Security Service prevents illegal export of osmium from Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blocks smuggling of one of the world’s most expensive metals for $ 2 million.







This was reported by the SBU press center.

Special services in the Kherson region found that two Ukrainians tried to smuggle osmium to one of the neighboring countries.

Law enforcers exposed the offenders during a customs inspection at the Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk international checkpoint. Over 10 grams of osmium were found in the hand luggage of one of the culprits.

According to preliminary estimates, the extracted substance – osmium 187 – is one of the most expensive of the precious metals. The market price is up to $ 200,000 per gram.

The issue of notifying offenders of the suspicion under Article 201 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being solved.

EMPR

