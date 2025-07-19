Ukraine and U.S. Near Landmark “Drone Deal” Involving Weapons-for-UAVs Exchange

Ukraine and the United States are preparing to finalize a major defense agreement – dubbed the “drone deal” – that could see Washington purchasing a large number of Ukrainian-made drones in exchange for American weaponry.

The agreement was discussed during a recent phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New York Post, Zelenskyy revealed that the two leaders talked about a potential technology and defense cooperation initiative. According to Zelenskyy, the deal would allow the U.S. to acquire advanced Ukrainian drone technology, which he described as a “mega-deal,” and, in return, Ukraine would gain access to certain U.S. weapons systems.

“The American people need this technology – and it should be in your arsenal,” Zelenskyy said. “I think this is truly a win-win situation.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) expertise not only with the United States, but also with key European allies such as Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Further confirming the discussions, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated on July 18 that the “drone deal” would be part of a broader package that includes a new bilateral investment fund.

“In addition to the investment fund agreement, we want to sign the announced drone deal – a deal discussed by Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump during their recent call, in which the U.S. is considering the purchase of a significant number of Ukrainian drones,” Svyrydenko said.

The potential agreement comes amid rising U.S. interest in bolstering its drone capabilities, particularly after positive assessments from Keith Kellogg, a special representative of the U.S. president who recently visited Ukraine.

Kellogg praised Ukrainian drones and encouraged the U.S. defense sector to study Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the U.S. recently unveiled the LUCAS strike drone – a domestically produced loitering munition billed as a cost-effective answer to Iran’s Shahed-136 drones.

Developed by SpektreWorks, LUCAS was showcased at a defense event attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, reflecting Washington’s growing urgency to diversify and modernize its drone arsenal.

The Ukraine – U.S. drone partnership marks a notable shift in transatlantic defense cooperation, reflecting both countries’ evolving needs – and a strategic alignment that could shape the future of warfare.

