Home Business Ukraine to build 5 ships for border guards together with France

Ukraine to build 5 ships for border guards together with France

, 0

Ukrainian shipbuilding companies have signed a contract with French partners to build five ships for the State Border Guard Service in Mykolayiv.



According to Deputy Interior Minister  Serhiy Honcharov, “Within the framework of this project, it was important for Ukraine to localize and involve Ukrainian companies in production.

As a result of the agreement, we will be able not only to create a powerful fleet for Border Guard Service, but also to raise the potential of our companies to the European level. As to our French colleagues, they will discover Ukraine even more and will be confident in our reliability as business partners.”

The production contract was signed between the Ukrainian NIBULON and the French OCEA companies. The production will take place at the shipyards of Mykolayiv.

These 5 boats will be sold under an agreement signed in 2019. According to it, the French government and leading European banks will provide loans for the construction of French ships in the amount of 136.5 million euros with the localization of part of the production in Ukraine. 

EMPR

Source: mvs

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?