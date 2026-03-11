Ukrainian Wins Medal at 2026 Paralympics While Preparing for Competition with ChatGPT

Maksym Murashkovskyi credited AI chatbot ChatGPT for training, motivation, and strategy as he won silver in biathlon, boosting Ukraine’s medal count at the 2026 Paralympics.

Ukrainian Paralympian Maksym Murashkovskyi won a silver medal in biathlon for visually impaired athletes. This was reported by NV.ua.

The 25-year-old told The Athletic that he prepared for the Winter Paralympics with the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

“For the past six months, I trained with ChatGPT. It wasn’t just tactical advice — it helped with half of my training plan, motivation. Sometimes I used it as a psychologist, coach, and even a doctor.”

Murashkovskyi added that he uses AI in other areas as well.

“I believe in this technology. It can be used for good or bad things. I use it for learning, languages, my projects in chemistry, biology, and sports.”

He won the silver medal in the individual races for visually impaired athletes.

After the fourth day of competition, Ukraine has 10 medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze) and ranks fifth overall.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics are held from March 6 to 15 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Ukraine is represented by a record 35 participants — 25 Paralympians and 10 guides — competing in four sports: para-biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para alpine skiing, and para-snowboarding.

Earlier, the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, Valeriy Sushkevych, said that the Ukrainian athlete’s family had national symbols confiscated.