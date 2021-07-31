Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 515

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
2,252,785 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 31, 2021.
916 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 61 children and 43 medical workers.
42,546 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,2% of cases.
486 persons hospitalised, 15 persons died and 510 persons recovered for the last day.
For the whole period of pandemic 2,186,353 persons recovered and 52,945 died from COVID-19.
In total, 11,381,585 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.
