Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. 

(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar laucchers – near Luhanske (11 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Travneve,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Travneve and Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Travneve and Krymske,

APC – near Krymske,

small arms – near Travneve and Krymske,

(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,

(3) Russian proxies launched all attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane.

(4) 1 wounded reported among Russian forces for the last day.

(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

