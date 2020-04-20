Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Luhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino (2 times),

sniper fire – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Shyrokino (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

