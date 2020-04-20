Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske,
large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,
small arms – near Luhanske.
(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky,
large caliber machine guns – near Maryinka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino (2 times),
sniper fire – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Shyrokino (2 times).
(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.
