An Appeal to Save the Kasyanov’s Drone Unit: Despair Returns to Maidan

Yuriy Kasyanov adresses another appeal aiming to save his unit. He wrote that today at 18:00 he will go out to Maidan again so that the President hears him and his people.

This is not a violation of the law, this is not a military coup, not a demonstration, not a rally and not a solitary picket. This is an appeal to the supreme commander-in-chief, an attempt to restore justice trampled by bureaucratic arbitrariness.

This is an act of despair.

Most likely they will arrest me on Maidan. Maybe they will arrest me even before 18:00. They have come down on us very harshly and are arranging a showpiece reprisal — the day before yesterday they only announced the disbandment of the unit in the morning, and yesterday evening they were already sending fighters to other military units.

An order was given to destroy everything by Monday, to trample it, to forget it.

I have begun to fear “ours” more than the enemies. In the war against dictatorial Russia Ukraine has turned into a totalitarian dictatorship, where the rule of law is absent, where the law is shamelessly spat on, where basic human rights are an empty sound. Our military-political leadership, the military command, the law enforcement bodies are more afraid of the all-powerful Yermak than of Putin.

They will show who is the master in Ukraine.

If they arrest me — they will invent AWOL charges, insubordination, say that I am a Belarusian spy, carry out searches, find weapons and drugs, photograph my wife and me in our underwear with dollars spread on the floor.

They will arrest my wife — because she is the director of a small company that produced drones. They will find financial machinations, unpaid taxes, illegal profits, money, drugs, Putin’s portrait in the toilet.

They will smash the company, strip people of their reservations, and send everyone to assault troops to defend the fatherland. Their fatherland, their power, their corrupt “incomes”.

Yesterday I tried to negotiate with them. The terms were simple: they leave us alone, give us the opportunity to fight; I stop writing about them, criticizing them, exposing dirty schemes. But — no. Because today I am the chief enemy of the state.

Hundreds of people write words of support, many try to do something, there are offers to transfer people, to preserve the unit in various military units — I am wildly grateful to everyone, but they will not release us from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

They are physically destroying us.

I even wrote a petition on the president’s office website, but it is reviewed there for two days before publication, and I think it will not be published.

My greatest disappointment is our military ombudswoman Olga Reshetylova, who is supposed to defend our rights, which in this story are being directly violated — people voluntarily came to serve with us, mobilized to serve specifically in our unit, for agreed specialties and positions. Now people are being sent like powerless cattle, like serfs, like slaves to other State Border Guard Service of Ukraine units. What, then, was all that recruiting for, “Army+”, all those calls to join service in specific units?..

I have known Olga Reshetylova for a very long time, probably since Maidan. I called her, told our story, she promised to look into it, to talk with the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the head of the president’s office. She answered: “Deineko made the decision to disband; he has his own arguments. Unfortunately, I cannot influence managerial decisions.”

What arguments could there be to liquidate an effective combat unit?!.. This is a crime.

Look at the photo, Ms. Olga — it shows our incomparable Ms. Natalia. Our gem. Natalia came to us as a volunteer back in 2023. She mobilized, passed all the trials, the exhausting training, became a sergeant, a talented leader and simply an awesome analyst. Ms. Natalia can calculate a drone route at a distance of 700 km so that it passes all enemy electronic warfare and air defense systems, take into account all weather variants and ensure the target is struck. Enemies would pay dearly for her head.

Our generals do not value her at all. After the disbandment of our unit Ms. Natalia is being sent to serve in Kharkiv — to shuffle papers, as befits ladies who ended up in service.

Another lady — Ms. Olga Reshetylova, our military ombudswoman — considers the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine head’s decision correct. What’s the point of training as a drone operator, becoming a great analyst, if tomorrow they will send you to the kitchen, to the infantry, or to shuffle papers at headquarters?..

Our Ms. Natalia, just like Ms. Olga Reshetylova, could today be visiting the theatre or sitting in a Kyiv café. The decision to mobilize to our unit was deliberate, voluntary, and she mobilized to us to be a high-level professional. And now by the decision of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine head Ms. Natalia is being used as a military slave: if she mobilized once, now serve wherever you are ordered.

And how does the military ombudswoman look at this?.. Like this. And this is a disaster… I am in shock. What’s wrong with you, Olga Reshetylova?.. When did you change so much?.. Don’t you see the injustice being done to our unit, to our fighters, to Ms. Natalia?..

You clearly don’t see how arrogant generals are destroying a unique, super-effective unit?.. Why and when did you become so dependent on the feeding hand of power?.. You have become like Russia’s human rights commissioner. How did this happen?.. What’s wrong with you?..

What happened to our freedom-loving Ukraine?.. When and how did we become Russia?..

I recommend watching the film about us made by Dmytro Tuzov. The link is in the comments. This film is the only thing left today. On Friday Dmytro came to us, and it was an active, combat-ready unit, ready and willing at any moment to go on a combat mission. Now everything is ruined, broken, ransacked, destroyed to zero. Empty walls. And this was done not by enemies, but by “ours”, “one of us”.

The president does not hear. I will go out to Maidan again today at 18:00. This is not a political protest. This is a military necessity. We need to preserve an effective unit that has become the victim of general’s stupidity and “political” expediency. We are not revolting, not rallying, not making political demands. We want only one thing — to fight as part of the unit.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, hear us!

I am not calling for a demonstration, but if I am arrested, each of you can bring your cardboard sign calling on the supreme commander-in-chief to stop this lawlessness and give us the opportunity to fight.

Support us, because we are fighting for you.

