Corruption in Ukraine’s Drone Procurement: VAKS Detains UAV Company Owner Marchenko
The High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) has ordered the detention of Vladyslav Marchenko, the de facto beneficiary of the drone manufacturer Akopters, in a large-scale corruption case involving the procurement of Ukrainian UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Judge Viktor Maslov partially granted NABU’s motion, imposing pre-trial detention with an alternative bail set at 15 million UAH. The only obligation placed on Marchenko was to appear in court upon request.

Marchenko previously came under public scrutiny when the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital charity selected a little-known firm, Bud-Technology LLC — linked to Marchenko and his brother — for a major reconstruction project, despite it offering a higher bid than 10 competing firms.

Bud-Technology had a statutory capital of just 5,000 UAH. After public backlash, the Health Minister announced a new tender would be held and funds redirected to the hospital’s account.

Marchenko and his brother were previously known in Zaporizhzhia as close associates of Rostyslav Shurma, a former deputy to Andriy Yermak. Notably, German police recently searched Shurma’s residence at NABU’s request.

Earlier, VAKS also detained another key suspect in the same case — MP Oleksii Kuznetsov from the Servant of the People party.

To remind, earlier NABU and SAPO notify six individuals, including Ukrainian top officials, of suspicion in case involving fraud in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. 

