Dutch Traveler Cycles 1,600 km to Support Ukrainian Children

Twenty-four-year-old dutch traveler Liam Visser from Groningen, the Netherlands, embarked on a bicycle journey covering nearly 1,600 kilometers from his home to Lviv. The purpose of the trip was to raise funds for a summer camp for teenagers from Ukraine, including children from the “Spilnota-Ridni” community.

They said that during several weeks on the road, Liam managed to raise €10,068, with an additional equal amount donated by a benefactor from the Netherlands. In total, the initiative brought in €20,000 for the benefit of Ukrainian children.

“I really wanted to support Ukrainian youth. I came up with the idea to make such a bicycle journey, raise funds, and do everything I could to make young Ukrainians smile.

It all came true, and I’m happy. I’m also absolutely delighted with your city — it’s so beautiful that I can’t believe I’m seeing it with my own eyes, and the warm welcome I’ve received is very touching,” shared Liam Visser.

It is reported that these funds will be used to organize holidays for Ukrainian children, as well as to help children from the country’s conflict zones:

€5,000 will be allocated directly to organizing summer holidays for teenagers from the “Spilnota-Ridni” community,

and the remaining funds will go to children from frontline regions.

At Rynok Square, the traveler was welcomed by representatives of the Lviv City Council, the “Ridni” charity foundation, and the children for whom he undertook this journey.

The head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy of the Lviv City Council, Valentyna Bartoshyk, called the initiative noble.

“Any initiative aimed at helping children is noble. I sincerely admire this young man who used his vacation time to do such a good deed for our children,” she emphasized.

The place for the children’s holiday is currently being chosen. According to the head of the city department “Service for Children’s Affairs,” Volodymyr Frydrak, the main criteria will be:

picturesque locations in Ukraine,

interesting activities,

introduction to national traditions.

Recall that 44-year-old Finn Markus Mattsson began a bicycle journey on July 8 from Helsinki to Kyiv; it took him almost a month to reach the Ukrainian capital. During that time, he managed to raise over €10,000 for tactical medicine for our military.

