The head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, once again did not attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating corruption during martial law. It turned out that this time he is on a business trip in Mexico. This was reported by ZN.ua, citing Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

“In general, together with the TIC, we learned a lot of interesting things about Filip Pronin’s business trips. Before visiting Mexico, he was in Tanzania – in the city of Arusha. There, meetings of the Working and Regional Groups of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units took place. On January 30, the program included a visit to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. It’s a tour, basically similar to a safari. This conservation area is located 180 km from the city. It’s very interesting whether Mr. Pronin actually went on the safari. In principle, it’s warmer in Tanzania than in apartments in Ukraine right now. So it’s understandable why he decided to go there,” the deputy said.

He also noted that Pronin missed the TIC meetings due to sick leave. He suggested that Pronin might have been getting a yellow fever vaccination, which is required before visiting Tanzania.

In addition, Honcharenko drew attention to Pronin’s business trip to Switzerland, which lasted from September 30 to October 4.

“The duties of the head were assigned to Deputy Vitaliy Khilyuk, although they are usually assigned to the First Deputy, Bohdan Korolchuk. It just so happened that Pronin’s birthday was on September 29. We don’t know where Mr. Korolchuk was at that time. Again, no one came to our meeting. Just interesting coincidences. Don’t you think?” the lawmaker stated.

According to ZN.UA, under Pronin’s leadership, the State Financial Monitoring Service has not responded to NABU for nine months in the Fire Point case. At the same time, the investigation into Mindich’s case contains a huge amount of data on the legalization of stolen money in various sectors, which the State Financial Monitoring Service should also have verified.

Previously, the media reported that Timur Mindich is a co-owner of the company Fire Point. In particular, this was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and also by Yuriy Kasyanov. Journalists and law enforcement officials have also mentioned this unofficially.

However, the company’s chief designer, Denys Shtilerman, in an interview with ZN.UA titled “Fire Point: A Conversation About Drones, Missiles, and Mindich,” stated that Timur Mindich has no influence and is not a co-owner of Fire Point, which manufactures FP-1 strike drones and Flamingo missiles. He noted that Mindich had expressed a desire to become a shareholder of the company, but his request was denied.

