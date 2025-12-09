More Shelter for Ukrainian IDPs: Five Modular Houses Completed in Mykolaiv Region

In Mykolaiv’s Kryvoozerska community, five modular houses were built with Danish support, providing free housing for internally displaced people and supporting vulnerable groups in need of shelter.

In the Kryvoozerska community of Mykolaiv region, the construction of five modular houses, each 100 m², and a new medical clinic for internally displaced persons and community specialists — doctors, teachers, and other staff — has been completed. The housing will be provided free of charge, and the clinic will serve all residents.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, noted that this is part of a broader recovery program: nine similar houses have already been built in the Domanivska community, seven more are planned in Kryvoozerska, and a project to construct over 50 modular homes has begun in Pervomaisk.

“This is our systematic work and a successfully implemented joint project with our Danish partners… This is real support for people who have lost their homes and a tool for communities to attract doctors and teachers,” Kim said.

The project was implemented with the help of Danish partners. Photo: Association of Frontline Cities and Communities

Internally displaced persons and community specialists will be able to live in the houses. Photo: Association of Frontline Cities and Communities

Danish Ambassador Thomas Lund-Sørensen emphasized the importance of developing basic infrastructure: “We want those affected to have decent living conditions, and communities to have the opportunity to grow.”

The Kryvoozerska community, which joined the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities in October, also sees these houses as a tool to address staffing shortages.

“Without housing, it is almost impossible to attract specialists,” said community head Pavlo Buzinskyi.

The Association of Frontline Cities and Communities added that systematic work to provide housing for vulnerable groups continues in Mykolaiv region: the temporary housing fund includes over 100 facilities, and with the support of international partners, 75 modular homes have been installed for displaced persons and people who lost their homes across eight communities.

The project is aimed at supporting people who have lost their homes. Photo: Association of Frontline Cities and Communities

It is worth recalling that the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities was established on September 18 in Kharkiv. The goal of the new organization is to protect the interests of territories that face daily shelling and to lay the foundation for their economic growth after the war.

