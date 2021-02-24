The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that government agencies had suffered a cyber-attack. They suspect Russia hackers.

The hackers tried to disseminate malicious documents through the System of Electronic Interaction of Executive Bodies.

“The purpose of the attack was mass contamination of information resources of public authorities, as this system is used for the circulation of documents in most government agencies,” the NSDC states.

After downloading, the virus allowed installing remote computer control.

“The methods and means of carrying out this cyber-attack allow connecting it with one of the Russian hacker spy groups,” they report.

This cyber-attack belongs to the so-called supply chain attack.

“This is an attack on the supply chain, in which attackers try to gain access to the target organization not directly, but through the vulnerabilities of the tools and services it uses,” the NSDC explains.

The most notorious and large-scale attacks of this type were NotPetya, which was targeted against Ukrainian infrastructure in 2017, and Solorigate, which is currently being investigated in the US.

“In these cases, the malicious code was spread through popular software (MEDOC in Ukraine and Solarwinds products in the United States), which was compromised by the attackers,” the NSDC added.

