Home » The Russians struck an air strike on Ukrainian-controlled railway exit in Donbas. Three evacuation trains have been blocked.

The Russians struck an air strike on Ukrainian-controlled railway exit in Donbas. Three evacuation trains have been blocked.

, 0

The enemy struck an air strike on the overpass near Barvinkove station, Donetsk railway. This was stated by Chairman of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” Alexander Kamyshin.




“This is the only Ukrainian-controlled railway exit from cities such as Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman. #Road_of_life for tens of thousands of our citizens now.
Three evacuation trains were temporarily blocked in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
We are waiting for the end of the shelling to clarify the situation. Passengers of blocked trains are placed at the station until the situation is clarified.
We have done, are doing and will do our job clearly and reliably. Till the end”.

EMPR

Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian serviceman is ready to kill Ukrainians for a medal, Crimea, 2014

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?