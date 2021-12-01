Home NEWS UKRAINE Zelensky’s annual address: a rally and police under the Verkhovna Rada

Zelensky’s annual address: a rally and police under the Verkhovna Rada

, 0

On December 1, there is a rally close to the Verkhovna Rada, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is to deliver his annual address. Hrushevskoho Street has not been blocked yet, but there are many law enforcers outside the Parliament.



There are dozens of law enforcement officers in full riot gear, the National Guard and the Dialogue Police near the Parliament.

Photo credits: chesno

Sadova Street near the Verkhovna Rada is blocked.

Photo credits: chesno

Preparations for the President’s visit are underway inside the Parliament itself.

Photo credits: chesno

“Servants of the people” came to the meeting wearing themed T-shirts with an inscription “For the President! Against the oligarchs!”

Opposition politicians, meanwhile, are joking about the “coup d’état” that Zelensky had previously claimed was being prepared.

The Kyiv police say they have tightened security measures in the center of the capital because of the planned rallies.

It is noted that bomb technicians had checked the territory around the Verkhovna Rada before the rally began.

Photo credits: chesno

In addition, at filtration points, the police will selectively check the protesters’ belongings so that no harmful objects could be carried to the crowded places.

It is reported that if the situation worsens, law enforcers may restrict access of citizens to certain areas.

EMPR

Source: ukrainska pravda

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?