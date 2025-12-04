Ukrainian-Made Camera With Auto-Targeting System Unveiled to Counter Shahed Drones

Yaroslav Azhniuk’s companies presented the Kurbas-640 camera for interceptor drones, which uses AI to detect and guide drones toward high-speed targets like Shaheds.

Yaroslav Azhniuk’s companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems presented a camera for interceptor drones at the Brave1 Components exhibition. The device automatically guides a drone toward an airborne target, Oboronka reports.

The Fourth Law develops software and auto-targeting modules, while Odd Systems creates the “Kurbas” line of UAV cameras. Their goal is to build a “smart” system capable of seeing a target and guiding an interceptor drone more effectively than a human operator, who may make mistakes or lack the experience to destroy the target on the first attempt.

The camera currently has a stable detection feature that helps the operator spot an enemy drone in the sky in time. The system autonomously detects a drone on a thermal image by analyzing its movement, thermal signature, and other parameters using AI.

Detection of a Shahed drone using the Kurbas-640 camera. Photo: manufacturer

Work on the system for automatically guiding the interceptor toward its target is still underway.

“The difficulty in developing a fine-tracking module specifically against Shaheds lies in the fact that these are high-speed targets, and the interceptor drone itself also flies very fast. Therefore, successful guidance requires more precise aircraft-control algorithms,” a company representative told Oboronka.

The operational altitude of the camera with the module is up to 5,000 meters. The target detection range is up to 1,000 meters (depending on weather conditions). The stated detection accuracy is 80%.

Odd Systems’ Kurbas-640 cameras are installed on several Ukrainian models of interceptor drones. One of them is the STING UAV from “Wild Hornets,” which recently began destroying jet-powered Shaheds.

The price of the camera with the fine-tracking module is about $800. The module alone costs $300.

The developers’ broader goal is to achieve full autonomy for drones on the front line — both against aerial targets and ground targets.

