“Ukrainians Always Defend Their Own”: Zelenskyy Honors the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, honored the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred on the anniversary of the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

This was reported by UP.

Source: Statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Office of the President report

Details: In his address, the President emphasized that Ukrainians always stand to defend their independence, dignity, and the right to live freely.

Photo: Office of the President

Direct quote: “Ukrainians always defend what is theirs. They defend independence. Dignity. The right to live freely. It was the people themselves who won freedom for Ukraine. Ordinary people who care about Ukraine’s future and how Ukrainian children will live.”

Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainians remember the events of 2014 and the cost of the Revolution of Dignity, and he called on everyone to honor the courage of those who stayed on Maidan to ensure Ukraine did not lose its freedom.

“We honor the courage of every participant in the Revolution of Dignity, all those who did not leave Maidan so that Ukraine would not be left without freedom. May the memory of all the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and every Ukrainian who gave their life for a free Ukraine be bright. Glory to Ukraine!” – Zelenskyy said.

Reference: The Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred is observed annually on February 20, according to Presidential Decree No. 69/2015 of February 11, 2015, “On Honoring the Feat of the Participants of the Revolution of Dignity and Perpetuating the Memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.”