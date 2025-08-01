6-Year-Old Karate Student Matvii Marchenko Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Kyiv

Last night, Kyiv suffered yet another russian missile strike on Kyiv by Russian terrorist forces.

The russians struck the capital of Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. The bombardment caused serious destruction in several districts of Kyiv.

One of the missiles hit a multi-story residential building destroying 54 appartments in a moment.

More than dozen people were killed, and more than hundred were injured.

Among those killed was 6-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a student at the Sen-Bin karate club in Kyiv.

Matvii was the youngest child in his family. His older brothers – 8-year-old Mykhailo and 12-year-old Lev – also practice karate.

According to his coach, Ihor Yefymenko, Matvii had been training for a year and a half and, despite his young age, showed great determination and a serious attitude toward his practice.

“Matvii was a wonderful and obedient child,” Yefymenko recalls. “Over the past six months, it was as if he had grown up — he started working hard for results. As strange as it may sound, one day he came up to me and said, ‘Ihor Anatoliyovych, I want to beat everyone and win more medals than my brother Lev.’”

The coach personally came to the site of the tragedy, where emergency crews were still clearing the rubble.

“Matvii’s mother and father are proud of their two remaining sons, but I know they will always be proud of Matvii too. He was the soul of every group — both among his peers and the older kids — because he always looked up to them, especially to his older brother,” the coach added.

Today, Ukraine lost another bright young soul. Another little dreamer. A future champion. A boy with goals, determination, and a big heart. A life that was only just beginning.

This is not just a tragedy.

This is the consequence of cynical, bloody Russian aggression that takes innocent lives every single day. Matvii has become yet another child killed by a Russian missile.

The world must know: in Ukraine, it’s not just children who are being killed — our future is being destroyed.

And every such death is not just sorrow for one family.

It is the pain of an entire nation.

A wound that will never heal.

The Ukrainian Karate Federation, the Sen-Bin club, and the entire karate community of Ukraine extend their deepest condolences to Matvii Marchenko’s parents, brothers, family, and all who knew and loved him.

