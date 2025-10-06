702 Russian Strikes in a day Pound Zaporizhzhia Region, Resulting Death and Injured

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army carried out 702 strikes across 18 settlements, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

On October 4, Russian forces carried out 702 strikes across 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks resulted in one death and nine injuries.

According to Suspilne, this was reported today, October 5, by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on his Telegram channel.

The Russian military launched a combined strike in Zaporizhzhia — one woman was killed and at least nine people were injured.

In total, the Russian army carried out 702 strikes across 18 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region:

One missile strike hit Heorhiivske;

Four strikes from multiple rocket launchers targeted Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, and Mala Tokmachka;

Thirteen airstrikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Chervona Krynytsia;

254 artillery strikes targeted Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne;

430 UAV attacks, mostly by FPV drones, struck Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivnopillia, and Charivne.

“Eighty-nine reports of damage to homes, equipment, and infrastructure objects have been received,” the statement said.

EMPR

