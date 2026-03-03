The Air Assault Forces report the liberation of 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivskyi direction and a large amount of destroyed enemy equipment.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: the press service of the Air Assault Forces on social media.

Quote: “As of now, 9 settlements have been liberated. Three settlements have been cleared of the enemy in our area, and right now work is underway to liberate several more settlements.”

Details: It is noted that military units and subdivisions of the Air Assault Forces grouping continue active offensive operations in the Oleksandrivskyi direction, imposing their own terms of battle on the enemy.

During the operation, the enemy is being systematically and decisively pushed out of fortified positions. Precision and massed strikes are destroying enemy personnel, weapons, military and special equipment.

Ukrainian servicemen indicate that the operation was carried out in accordance with a defined plan. Within a week, as a result of the decisions made and the use of technical means, enemy forces’ access to the Starlink network was restricted. This significantly affected the occupiers’ situational awareness and complicated command and control at the initial stage, but the enemy did not halt its offensive actions and continued advancing.

Aerial reconnaissance units and FPV drone teams are working continuously and effectively, detecting and destroying targets, leaving the enemy with no safe rear areas.

Since the beginning of the operation, from January 29 to the present, enemy losses, according to the Air Assault Forces, amount to:

Personnel – 6,537, including 4,355 irrecoverable losses and 2,167 wounded;

15 occupiers captured;

The enemy has lost 419 pieces of military equipment: 14 armored fighting vehicles, 242 motor vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 6 special vehicles, 105 motorcycles/quad bikes, 7 tanks, and 147 artillery systems;

611 fixed-wing drones and 108 UAV control points.

Background: The Air Assault Forces reported a breakthrough of the enemy’s defense line in the Oleksandrivskyi direction.

For reference: The Oleksandrivskyi direction is located at the junction of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

