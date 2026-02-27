Analysts Reveal Consequences of FP-1 Drone Strike on Ammonia Plant in Russia

Ukrainian drones struck Russian ammonium nitrate plants and a thermal power station in Dorogobuzh, destroying production and scattering debris over a vast area.

As a result of the Defense Forces’ attack on the ammonium nitrate plant in Russia’s Dorogobuzh, carried out using Ukrainian FP-1 drones, the enterprise’s production facilities were destroyed. According to Oboronka, this was reported by analysts from the OSINT project “CyberBoroshno.”

According to the project, Ukrainian UAVs struck areas of production, storage, and transportation of ammonium nitrate. This is evidenced by satellite images taken after the strike.

“A chain of explosions occurred at the vehicle transport area, the railway terminal, and directly at the finished products warehouse. Ammonium nitrate production units were also within the explosion zone,” explained “CyberBoroshno.”

The blast wave from the FP-1 strikes also completely destroyed one of the overpasses, and part of the neighboring production units was damaged. Satellite images also showed debris from the explosion scattered “over a large area.” According to analysts, in 2024 the affected production site accounted for about 10% of all ammonium nitrate production in Russia.

The struck plant produced ammonium nitrate and nitric acid. These substances are used in the manufacture of explosives, gunpowder, TNT, and RDX, Defense Express reported.

The OSINT project Exilenova+ reported that, in addition to the ammonia plant, the Defense Forces also struck a thermal power station in Dorogobuzh.

“Based on available materials, one of the rather large buildings on the station’s territory suffered serious damage. It is likely the coal crushing and transfer unit — a key element of the fuel supply for the thermal power plant. An additional indicator is the absence of steam from the smokestacks. As of today, this may indicate that the plant is not operating or is in a shutdown mode,” analysts said.

Consequences of the Strike on the Thermal Power Plant in Russia’s Dorogobuzh / Exilenova+

Earlier, “Oboronka” reported that OSINT analysts published the results of FP-5 “Flamingo” missile strikes on a Russian plant in Votkinsk. Additionally, the Ukrainian OSINT team Varta, together with the Lex Talionis project, released an interactive map containing data on over 6,000 Russian defense industry enterprises and their employees.