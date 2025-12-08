Dead and Injured Reported as Russia Pounds Frontline Regions Over the Past Day

Over the past day, Russian attacks hit multiple Ukrainian regions, killing nine civilians, injuring dozens, and damaging homes, infrastructure, and public facilities, according to local officials.

As a result of Russian shelling over the past day, four residents of Donetsk region were killed, regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin reported on the morning of December 8.

According to him, the shelling caused damage in Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, Radio Svoboda reports.

Specifically, one person was killed in Lyman. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and one injured. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and two injured.

“In total, over the past day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 29 times. Ninety people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the frontline,” Filashkin added.

Russian forces shelled several settlements in Kherson region, regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said. Among the damage were 11 private houses, a post office, and a gas station; two people were injured.

According to Kharkiv regional head Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, 10 settlements in Kharkiv region were shelled. In total, five people were killed and 11 injured.

“In the village of Staryi Saltiv, two men, aged 49 and 66, were killed, and men aged 37, 38, 41, 43, 47, 48, as well as two 39-year-old men, were injured; in the settlement of Borova, a 68-year-old man was injured; in the village of Verkhnia Samara, Blyzniuky community, a 67-year-old woman was injured; in the village of Podoly, Kurylivka community, a 70-year-old woman was killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured; in the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupiansk community, a 68-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were killed,” he reported.

In addition, he said, medical personnel assisted a 27-year-old man who was injured by an explosion of an unknown object in the forest near the village of Boholiubivka, Kuniv community.

Damage was recorded in Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Lozova, and Chuhuiv districts.

According to Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov, Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts injured six people. In total, the Russian army carried out 615 strikes on 20 settlements in the region.

“Twenty-seven reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities have been received,” he added.

Chernihiv region was also shelled. According to regional head Viacheslav Chaus, 70 explosions were recorded in the region, and four people were injured.

“Last night, an enemy strike hit near a multi-story building in Chernihiv. A regular residential area in the city center. Preliminary reports indicate three people were injured. There was extensive damage: a building, a kindergarten, cars, and businesses. An external gas pipeline was damaged, which caused a fire. Firefighters responded promptly,” Chaus said.

Another person was injured in Novhorod-Siverskyi district – the owner of a residential house in Semenivka, which was hit, was hospitalized.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various weapons – attack drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launchers.

According to the latest UN data, in 2025 the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine from long-range weapons has increased by 26%, and the number of injured by 75%.

The Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation and emphasize that they are intentional.