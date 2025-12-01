First Confirmed Use of Russian Drone Armed with Guided Missile in Ukraine

Russians used an R-60 missile on a Shahed drone for the first time, while Ukraine’s Sting interceptor drones successfully downed several Russian Geran-3 UAVs.

Today, December 1, Russians used an R-60 air-to-air missile on a drone for the first time. It was found among the fragments of a Shahed. This was reported by TSN.

This was reported by electronic warfare and military communications expert Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov in his Telegram blog.

Photo: Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov’s Telegram

He explained the purpose of such a combination.

“This setup is designed to destroy helicopters and tactical aircraft that hunt Shaheds,” he said.

For reference, Ukraine used the Sting interceptor drone against Russian jet-powered UAVs for the first time.

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian interceptor drones shot down several Russian Geran-3 drones equipped with jet engines for the first time.

According to reports, the Sting drones’ manufacturer, Wild Hornets, noted as early as September 2025 that Ukrainian forces had achieved interception rates of 60–90% against typical Russian Geran-2 and Gerbera drones.