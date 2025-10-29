German Die Welt Journalist Injured While Reporting in Eastern Ukraine

German Die Welt journalist Ibrahim Naber was injured in eastern Ukraine when a Lancet drone struck nearby. One soldier died; his team sustained injuries. Fundraising started for Igor’s rehabilitation.

Journalist for the German newspaper Die Welt, Ibrahim Naber, was injured while filming in eastern Ukraine.

He and his team were accompanying a Ukrainian air defense unit when a Lancet drone attacked a nearby parked military vehicle.

As a result, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another seriously injured.

Naber, his cameraman Viktor, and producer Ivan were injured.

Chief reporter of German WELT Ibrahim Naber was covering a story near the front lines, accompanying a Ukrainian air defense unit.

In an open field, a Russian “Lancet” drone struck a nearby military vehicle, killing one soldier and seriously injuring another.

The producer has already managed to leave the hospital, although, according to the journalist, a piece of shrapnel remains in his leg.

“Ivan received two shrapnel fragments in his legs. One of them is so deep that doctors have not yet been able to remove it.

But they say he will be able to walk again,” Naber told his colleague, BILD editor-in-chief Paul Ronzheimer.

Viktor and Naber himself sustained minor injuries: for several days they experienced hearing problems and were treated for bruises.

According to Naber, the attack occurred approximately 25–30 kilometers from the front line.

The journalist noted that they were just a few meters away from the Ukrainian military crew, who were saving lives by shooting down long-range drones that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

Ibrahim reported that they have started fundraising to support Igor’s long and difficult rehabilitation, as he was so severely injured that he had to have a leg amputated.

