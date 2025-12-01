Kramatorsk Comes Under Fire: Four People Injured in Latest Russian Attack

Russian forces shelled a residential area in Kramatorsk on 1 December, injuring four people. Authorities are working on-site to assess damage and respond to the attack.

Russian occupation forces shelled a residential area of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region on 1 December, injuring four people, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

It was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Honcharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk, on social media.

“At least four people were injured as a result of the strike on Kramatorsk. This time, the Russians hit a residential apartment building. This is another targeted attack on civilians, another attempt to kill, destroy, and intimidate.”

According to Filashkin, all responsible services are currently working at the strike site. The final consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

As later clarified by Kramatorsk Mayor Honcharenko, preliminary information indicates that four people were injured in the shelling of the residential area — two men born in 1951 and 1954, and two women born in 1947 and 1952.

Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to safer areas.

EMPR

Tags: