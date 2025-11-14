Night of Russian Terror in Kyiv: Debris, Fires, and Damage in Nearly Every District

A massive combined overnight attack on Kyiv caused widespread destruction across nearly every district, with debris igniting fires, damaging residential buildings, schools, medical facilities, and private homes.

Citizens were hospitalized, emergency crews are working at all sites, and the city is facing possible disruptions to electricity and water supplies.

As a result of the massive combined attack on the capital, as of 02:20 a.m. on November 14, damage to residential buildings has been recorded in several districts of Kyiv. Medics have hospitalized two injured persons.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building and on the grounds of an educational institution. In addition, falling debris caused a car fire.

In the Dniprovskyi district, three apartment buildings and a private household were damaged, along with a fire in an open area.

In the Podilskyi district, five residential buildings and a non-residential structure were damaged.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris caused a fire in an open area near a medical facility and inside a non-residential building.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris impact caused a fire in a medical facility and damaged another non-residential building.

In the Desnianskyi district, fires broke out in two residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, falling debris caused a fire in a private home.

Medical teams and emergency services are working at all locations.

Power and water supply disruptions are possible in the city.

The attack on the capital is ongoing.

