Russia’s Night Strike on Poltava Region Damages Energy, Oil & Gas, and Railway Facilities

Russian forces struck Poltava region on December 7 and November 8, hitting critical infrastructure, causing injuries, disrupting utilities, and prompting investigations into war crimes.

Russian invaders attacked the energy sector in Poltava region on the night of December 7. Technical equipment was damaged, and some areas experienced disruptions in heating and water supply, with direct hits reported.

On the night of December 7, due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter carrying a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, an air raid alert was announced across Ukraine. The Air Forces reported missile movements toward Kremenchuk.

“Tonight, the Russians carried out a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and drones. Several energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk district were hit,” Kohut said.

At the same time, Kremenchuk’s mayor, Maletskyy, wrote:

“Another massive combined strike on Kremenchuk’s infrastructure. Currently, some parts of the city are experiencing disruptions in electricity, water supply, and heating.”

Maletskyy added that all city services are currently working around the clock to restore critical systems as quickly as possible.

Fires broke out as a result of direct hits and falling debris. Technical equipment was damaged.

Debris from an enemy drone damaged an outbuilding on a private property. No information about casualties has been reported.

“Due to the attack, there are disruptions in heating and water supply in some parts of the community. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike,” Kohut said.

Later, the mayor reported that in Kremenchuk, water supply is already partially restored following the massive Russian attack, thanks to autonomous power sources.

In addition, according to him, energy workers are working on stabilizing the network and gradually restoring electricity according to schedules.

Maletskyy emphasized that heating is the most complex issue. It requires the use of backup resources, but specialists are already doing everything necessary for its fastest possible restoration, he said.

“We are doing everything possible so that the city returns to its normal rhythm of life within this day,” the mayor stressed.

It is noted that the city was also targeted by enemy drones during the night.

On the night of November 8, Russian forces carried out a combined missile and drone strike on Poltava region. The attack injured an employee at one of the enterprises and damaged critical infrastructure across three districts of the region. This was reported by poltava.to.

According to the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office, during the night attack, the enemy used Geran-2 strike drones and cruise missiles, the exact type of which is being verified. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, an energy facility in Kremenchuk district, an administrative building and locomotives in Lubny district, and property of an oil and gas enterprise in Poltava district were damaged.

In particular, in Lubny district, an administrative building, the locomotive depot, and several locomotives undergoing maintenance were damaged. In Poltava district, an oil and gas enterprise was hit. A 43-year-old employee sustained multiple shrapnel injuries.

The prosecutor’s office reported that, under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in three criminal cases under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. Investigative actions are being carried out by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Poltava region.

Law enforcement agencies continue to document the consequences of the attacks and record the scale of destruction to the region’s critical infrastructure.

