Occupiers Attack “Nova Poshta” Terminal in Zaporizhzhia: 8 People Injured

On the morning of March 17, the Russian terrorist army struck Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling of the regional center, there are civilian casualties. The target of the enemy strike was a Nova Poshta terminal.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy attacked the city with missiles. The consequences of the shelling were reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to OBOZ.UA.

Consequences of the attack

The regional administration had warned of a missile strike threat on Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 6:10 a.m. Shortly after, explosions were heard in the city.

As a result of the shelling, eight civilians were injured. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

The administration also clarified that the enemy strike hit near one of the logistics operator’s terminals. Seven employees were at work during the attack; six sustained concussions. Doctors classify the condition of the other two as moderate.

The administration reported on the consequences of the terror/ Screenshot

The command of the Ukrainian Air Forces warned that, in addition to the missile strike, Zaporizhzhia faces a threat of drone attacks.

Monitoring channels reported that the Russian army may have used multiple rocket launch systems for the morning shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

Eyewitnesses said that after the air raid alert was announced in Zaporizhzhia, at least three explosions were heard. Local residents also report a column of smoke rising in one of the city’s districts.

Consequences of the shelling. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

The enemy attacked civilians. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Consequences of Russian terror. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

The occupiers struck with missiles. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Civilians were injured. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Company employees were injured. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

The enemy struck Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Russians attack Nova Poshta

Nova Poshta confirmed that their innovative terminal in Zaporizhzhia was the target of the morning attack. All employees on shift are alive; among those in shelters during the strike, five sustained concussions and one was injured.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, and efforts are underway to restore terminal operations as quickly as possible.

“After the attack, we switched to backup logistics capacities to maintain delivery stability. Processes have already been reorganized – the team is working in an intensified mode. We continue to operate no matter what,” Nova Poshta stated.

Russians shelled the Nova Poshta terminal/Screenshot

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that on March 17, 2026, at around 6:20 a.m., the Russians carried out two missile strikes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians carried out two strikes. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine

Consequences of the war crime. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Screenshot

Recall that on March 16, Russian forces attacked the private sector in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. A woman was killed as a result of the enemy strike.

OBOZ.UA also reported that during the night and morning of March 16, Russia carried out a new air attack on Ukraine, deploying 211 aerial attack weapons. Air defense forces intercepted 194 targets.