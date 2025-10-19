Occupiers Attack Residential Buildings In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Injuring 10 People

On the night of October 19, the Russian occupation army continued to terrorize residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy struck apartment buildings and private houses.

Ten people were injured in the attacks, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, according to OBOZ.UA.

Consequences of the Russian terror

According to the agency, Russian forces attacked the city of Shakhtarsk in the Synelnykove district with drones overnight. Three five-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes. Fires broke out in eight apartments, covering a total area of over 350 square meters. Passenger cars were also destroyed by the flames.

Russian forces attacked a residential building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Consequences of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

About 50 people were evacuated by rescuers to a safe distance. A psychological support tent was set up at the scene, where State Emergency Service psychologists are providing assistance to local residents.

The regional military administration clarified that one of the injured women is in serious condition. It also reported that three apartment buildings in Shakhtarsk were damaged.

In the Mezhova community, private houses were damaged, while in the Mykolaiv community, the enemy struck an infrastructure facility.

Russian forces also terrorized the Nikopol district with artillery and drones. As a result of the shelling, local homes, two cars, and a power line were damaged.

Ten people were injured. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers evacuated dozens of people. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The occupiers struck an apartment building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, on the evening of October 18, the aggressor state’s forces attacked Lozova in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. The enemy strike caused a fire in a residential building, injuring at least six people.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces have changed their tactics for striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. They now direct a large number of Shahed drones at a single target instead of dispersing them across several sites.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, during the night of October 19, Russia once again launched an air attack on Ukraine, using 62 aerial weapons, two-thirds of which were Shahed drones. Air defense forces intercepted 40 targets, though several hits were recorded in different locations.