Odesa Under Drone Attack: Casualties and Energy Facility Fire Reported

On the night of December 4, Russian forces once again attacked Odesa using drones. As a result of the strikes, civilian and energy infrastructure in the city was damaged, and there were casualties.

This was reported by 24 Kanal, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.

What were the consequences of the attack on Odesa?

Air defense units destroyed most of the aerial targets over the Odesa region. However, the attack still caused damage: a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility in the city, an administrative building was damaged, and nearby high-rise buildings and cars were also affected.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished, despite a repeated air raid alert.

“Preliminarily, six people were injured, two of whom were rescued from blocked apartments. Psychological assistance was provided to 33 people, including six children,” – reported Oleg Kiper.

At 08:48, it became known that the number of injured had risen to seven. Currently, one person remains hospitalized, while the others received medical care without being admitted.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration also noted that Resilience Centers have already been set up for residents of the affected buildings.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier reports indicated that the explosions in Odesa occurred around 00:28. Later, energy specialists reported that part of the Peresyp district lost power due to a local network failure.

According to DTEK, experts are already working to restore electricity. However, repair work may take nearly three days, until the evening of December 6.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine: latest news

On the evening of December 3, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv following a warning of a ballistic strike. Preliminary information indicates that an “Iskander-M” missile hit the Slobidskyi district of the city.

On the same day, an explosion occurred in Sumy. A Russian drone, likely a “Lancet,” was detected over the city.