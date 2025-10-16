Production Halt: Gas Facilities in Poltava Region Forced to Shut Down

Russian forces attacked DTEK Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region with drones and missiles, halting gas production and leaving 6,450 consumers in six settlements without supply.

According to DTEK, Russia used kamikaze drones and missiles aimed directly at industrial sites that ensure the extraction of Ukrainian gas. It was reported by OBOZ.UA.

Preliminary data indicate that gas production facilities had to be temporarily shut down to eliminate the consequences of the damage and ensure worker safety. Emergency crews are already on site, assessing the scale of destruction and preparing for restoration work.

According to Naftogaz, dozens of missiles (including ballistic ones) and hundreds of drones hit civilian facilities that provide Ukrainians with gas and heat. “Unfortunately, there are casualties – four of our colleagues were injured. There is destruction in several regions, and some critical facilities have been temporarily shut down,” the statement said.

It is noted that such strikes directly affect domestic gas production volumes, which the company is forced to partially compensate through imports. “I urge everyone to use gas sparingly whenever possible. Every cubic meter saved matters today. We have the strength to cope with this too. Thank you to everyone who helps,” said Serhiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Naftogaz Group.

According to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, falling debris and direct hits damaged oil and gas industry facilities. Fortunately, there were no casualties. “Due to the attack, 6,450 consumers in six settlements were left without gas supply. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack,” the statement reads.

However, this is not the first targeted strike on energy enterprises in recent days. As reported earlier, over the past week alone, Russia launched three massive attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure — particularly on Naftogaz facilities in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy’s goal is clear — to deprive Ukrainians of gas and heat ahead of winter, creating an artificial crisis and pressure on the rear regions.

Naftogaz Group CEO Serhiy Koretskyi reported that during the latest wave of attacks, Russia also struck a combined heat and power plant that is part of the group. Simultaneous strikes targeted gas fields in the Kharkiv region, where a significant share of domestic production is concentrated.

These attacks are systematic and aimed at undermining Ukraine’s energy independence. “Russian terrorists once again prove that their goal is to deprive Ukraine of gas, heat, and light in winter. But they fail to understand one thing: they cannot break or intimidate us,” Koretskyi emphasized.

As previously reported by OBOZ.UA, in 2026 Ukraine will recalculate gas delivery costs. The tariff is unlikely to change, but the total amount on monthly delivery bills will depend on consumption volumes recorded in September 2025.

EMPR

