Polish Embassy in Kyiv Damaged in Overnight Russian Attack

According to the spokesperson of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a missile fragment fell on the roof of the consular section of the embassy, piercing the ceiling. Paweł Wroński added that the damage was “not significant.” No one was injured, and the incident will not affect the work of the embassy. On Monday, the consular section in Kyiv will operate as usual.

Wroński said that representatives of the embassy were on site and had prepared documentation, which will be forwarded to the ministry.

This is already the second such incident this year: the previous attack damaged the consular building at the beginning of July, after which the roof was repaired.

“Our embassy continued its work during the attempt to seize Kyiv, this roof has already been patched once, our mission is working, we will manage,” Wroński explained. He also noted that the embassy is functioning normally under the leadership of chargé d’affaires Piotr Łukasiewicz.

