Russia Announces Construction of New Prisons in Occupied Territories

Russia plans to build new prisons in occupied Kherson region to detain civilians and deserters, expanding its system of repression and terror, reports the NRC.

The so-called “governor” Saldo met with the head of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkadiy Gostev. On the agenda were the restoration and construction of new correctional facilities in the occupied territory.

According to sources, the Russians have already identified several locations for new prisons — mostly based on old pre-trial detention centers or industrial buildings. The goal is not “law and order,” but to create a network of detention sites for civilians suspected of “disloyalty,” as well as for their own military deserters.

In fact, Russia is preparing a new system of repression — yet another element of the occupation’s machinery of terror in the Kherson region, the National Resistance Center reports.