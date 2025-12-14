On Saturday, December 13, the Russian army carried out a drone strike on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was en route to Egypt carrying sunflower oil.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Espreso TV.

“Today, November 13, 2025, the aggressor country once again attacked a civilian vessel. Russia carried out a targeted strike using a UAV on the Turkish ship VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board. The passage through the sea was taking place via the grain corridor,” the report states.

It is noted that the strike occurred in the open sea, within Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone, outside the reach of Ukrainian air defense systems.

According to reports, there were 11 Turkish citizens on board — the crew was unharmed. The Ukrainian Navy is currently maintaining contact with the captain, and the maritime search and rescue service is ready to provide assistance if needed. The vessel is continuing its journey to its destination port in Egypt.

“Russia is grossly and cynically violating international maritime law. Such actions directly contradict the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and constitute a blatant breach of the San Remo Guidelines,” the statement emphasized.

On December 12, Russia carried out another missile strike on energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk.

