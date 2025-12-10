Russia Hits Dnipropetrovsk Region: Civilian Killed, Casualties Reported

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region during the night of December 10. Damage and fires were reported in three districts, affecting civilian infrastructure and businesses.

One person was killed and two were injured. Details were provided by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as reported by OBOZ.ua.

What is known

The Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district came under enemy attack at night. The settlement was struck by an FPV drone. A gas pipeline was damaged.

One civilian man was killed.

Consequences of Russian Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Region on December 10

Russian forces also attacked Nikopol district. Two men, aged 23 and 39, were injured and both received necessary medical care.

The strikes targeted Nikopol itself, as well as the Marganets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise were damaged, along with power lines and a vehicle. A fire broke out in a private house.

The Samarivka district also came under enemy fire. A drone attack caused a fire at one of the enterprises.

According to the State Emergency Service, 26 rescuers and 6 units of equipment from the regional branch were involved in responding to the attacks’ aftermath.

During the night, according to Haivanenko, air defense forces shot down one enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.

