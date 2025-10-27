Russia Jails Ukrainian Activist 14 Years for “Melitopol Is Ukraine” Channel

Russia jails Ukrainian activist for 14 years: administrator of “Melitopol is Ukraine” Channel convicted on trumped-up charges in occupied territory show trial.

Ukrainian Yana Suvorova (19) was sentenced to 14 years in Russia for espionage and a terrorist act. She was accused of guiding a HIMARS strike on Russian occupation forces in Melitopol.

Yana Suvorova was detained in August 2023, when she was only 19. The girl was accused of allegedly guiding a HIMARS strike on the college building where the occupation administrations of the Russian National Guard and the FSB were located, according to GRUNT.

Yana Suvorova was detained on August 20, 2023. On this day, mass detentions of journalists and bloggers took place in occupied Melitopol. Russian security forces linked them to local Telegram channels and chats — “Melitopol – is Ukraine”, “RIA-Melitopol”, and “Gachi-ugolok”. According to the occupation forces, the network of pro-Ukrainian media served “for gathering intelligence information and psychological influence on the residents of the region.”

The occupiers found the girl guilty of committing a terrorist act with significant damage as part of a group, espionage, and participation in a terrorist community, and sentenced her to 14 years in a penal colony.

This was reported by Lb.ua.

In early September, another administrator of the “Melitopol – is Ukraine” channel, Vladyslav Hershon, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

