Russia Launches Largest Strike on Ukrainian Thermal Power Plants Since the Start of the War — Centrenergo Reports Complete Halt in Generation.

In one of the most devastating overnight attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Centrenergo — one of Ukraine’s key state-owned energy companies — has announced a total shutdown of all its thermal power plants (TPPs) following a massive, coordinated Russian strike on the night of November 8, 2025.

According to the company’s official statement, Russia simultaneously targeted every active generation facility under Centrenergo’s management, launching an unprecedented number of missiles and kamikaze drones. The attack caused fires at multiple stations, resulting in a complete loss of electricity generation capacity.

“Stations are on fire. We’ve stopped. Today, generation is at zero — zero! We lost everything we had restored through around-the-clock work. Completely,” Centrenergo stated in an emotional release.

Simultaneous Attacks on All Power Stations

The company confirmed that all three of its major thermal power plants were hit during the night — the Trypilska TPP in Kyiv region, the Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region, and the Vuhlehirsk TPP in Donetsk region (which has been under Russian occupation since 2022).

Centrenergo emphasized that the attack came less than a month after a previous wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“Not even a month has passed since the last attack, and tonight the enemy hit all our generation at once. An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones targeted the very same plants we had managed to restore after the devastating attacks of 2024,” the statement read.

Civilian Infrastructure Once Again Targeted

Centrenergo underscored that the company is a civilian energy producer, providing electricity and heat for millions of Ukrainians, and has no connection to the defense sector.

“We do not produce weapons. We employ civilians. Yet every time, the enemy strikes harder, more cynically, with greater cruelty,” the statement added.

The attack on Centrenergo’s plants highlights once again Russia’s deliberate campaign to cripple Ukraine’s energy system ahead of the winter season. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow seeks to create widespread blackouts and humanitarian crises by destroying the country’s electricity and heating infrastructure.

Strategic Impact on Ukraine’s Power System

Centrenergo is one of Ukraine’s most important energy producers, traditionally covering up to 10% of the nation’s electricity needs. Its facilities play a key balancing role in the national grid, especially during peak consumption periods in winter.

The Trypilska TPP, located near Kyiv, is the main source of electricity for the capital region and parts of central Ukraine. The Zmiivska TPP supplies critical power to Kharkiv and neighboring oblasts. The Vuhlehirsk TPP, though currently occupied, was one of the country’s largest thermal plants before 2022.

The loss of all operating Centrenergo plants at once represents a severe blow to Ukraine’s energy generation capacity and could lead to temporary electricity shortages in multiple regions. Emergency measures are being implemented to redistribute power through alternative sources and backup grids.

Response and Recovery

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo, the national grid operator, are working with emergency crews to assess the scale of destruction and begin restoration where possible. However, given the scale of the damage and ongoing drone threats, repairs could take weeks.

The attack is part of Russia’s renewed energy terror campaign, echoing the brutal strikes of winter 2022–2023, when Ukraine’s grid sustained massive destruction.

Despite the damage, Centrenergo expressed determination to recover once again:

“We rebuilt after last year’s devastation, and we will rebuild again. But the world must understand — this is not a war against the army; it is a war against life, light, and warmth.”

This latest assault underscores the urgent need for enhanced air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure as winter approaches.

