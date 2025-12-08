Russia Pounds Zaporizhzhia: 615 Strikes in a Single Day

Russian forces struck 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region with 615 attacks, including airstrikes, artillery, drones, and MLRS, injuring six and damaging homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian aggressors carried out 27 airstrikes on Rozumivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Novoandriivka, and Rizdvyanka.

Six people were injured due to enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, according to korrespondent.net, citing the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, over the course of the day, the occupiers launched 615 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians carried out:

27 airstrikes on Rozumivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Novoandriivka, and Rizdvyanka;

236 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Solodke;

346 UAV attacks of various modifications (mainly FPV) on Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Solodke;

6 attacks with MLRS on Rozumivka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

“Twenty-seven reports were received about damage to housing, vehicles, and infrastructure,” Fedorov summarized.

As we previously reported, on the evening of November 25, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. Initially, four multi-story buildings were reported damaged, and four people were injured. Later, the number of injured rose to 12.