Russia Strikes Gas Infrastructure in Poltava Region Overnight

Russian strikes damaged gas facilities in Poltava, marking the seventh attack in October. Naftogaz works to restore equipment; attacks aim to cut Ukrainians’ gas and heat.

As reported, extraction facilities in the Poltava region were damaged by strikes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyy, stated that specialists are working at the site of the strike: assessing the consequences and beginning restoration.

Koretskyy added that this is already the seventh deliberate enemy attack on gas infrastructure since the beginning of October.

“Tonight marked the seventh attack in October, affecting gas production facilities in Poltava. We will make every effort to restore the equipment as quickly as possible,” Koretskyy said.

According to the company chairman, the previous six attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure caused significant damage, resulting in the country losing part of its gas production. Therefore, additional imports of natural gas are currently necessary.

The facilities targeted by Russia have no military significance. The sole purpose of these strikes is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heat.