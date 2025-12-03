Russia Strikes Kryvyi Rih with Iskander-M Missile

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile on December 3, damaging buildings and injuring one woman. Authorities urge residents to stay in shelters and follow updates.

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the evening of December 3. Russian forces attacked the city with a ballistic missile. The head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported this on Telegram.

According to Vilkul, a ballistic missile — preliminarily identified as an Iskander-M — struck an administrative building in the city on the evening of December 3.

Preliminary information indicates that several multi-storey residential buildings located near the impact site were damaged in the strike.

Vilkul clarified that the fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished and there is no further risk of it spreading.

One woman was reportedly injured, and her condition is not severe.

Emergency services — including rescue teams, medical personnel, and local authorities — are working at the scene and continue to inspect nearby buildings.

The authorities are urging residents to follow safety precautions, remain in shelters, and closely monitor official updates regarding the situation in the city.

