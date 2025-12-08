Russia Strikes Residential Areas in the Sumy Region: High-Rise Hit in Okhtyrka

Russian strike drones hit Okhtyrka on December 8, damaging a nine-story building, hospital, kindergarten, and homes. Seven people were injured, 35 evacuated, restoration and aid ongoing.

Russian forces attacked Okhtyrka with four strike drones on the night of December 8. A residential building, a hospital, a kindergarten, and other facilities were damaged. Three of the drones hit a nine-story building, while another fell nearby, injuring seven people. According to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region, rescuers evacuated residents, and emergency repair work is ongoing. Eyewitness accounts are detailed in Suspilne’s report.

“Three strike drones hit the nine-story building, and rescuers arrived at the scene,” said Oleg Strilka, spokesperson for the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

“Impacts were recorded both on the roof of the nine-story building and, as I can see, there were also hits to the wall of one of the apartments — part of the drone’s engine even flew inside,” said Oleg Strilka.

The first explosion occurred at 23:20, the spokesperson added. A few minutes later, a fire broke out in apartments from the third to the fifth floors.

“I ran through the entire fire, through all that smoke, and ran outside to save myself,” said Natalia Didkovska.

Nadiya Kostyrska. Suspilne Sumy

“It exploded. Sparks flew. We got up and ran away. The car burned. The children gathered in five minutes — running. They were so scared that they still can’t sleep,” said Nadiya Kostyrska.

Consequences of the attack on Okhtyrka, December 8, 2025. Suspilne Sumy

The blast wave blew out the doors and windows of local resident Vasyl Yermak’s home, and his wife was injured by debris. The man said the first strike drones hit the roof. After that, they ran outside.

Vasyl Yermak. Suspilne Sumy

“They were shouting to take cover, so we ran into the basement. It hit the entrance. When we came out… a woman was injured and is now in a hospital in Sumy. I was standing with my back turned, she faced it — the damage to her face was severe, and she had surgery,” said Vasyl Yermak.

Dmytro Radchenko also had to take cover from the explosions: “The second one hit the center, the third hit the house directly. We got into the car and ran. We went to the former children’s library, and there we saw the third explosion.”

Hanna Kravchenko. Suspilne Sumy

Restoration work is ongoing in the building. On several floors, slabs have sagged and collapsed, and emergency structures are being dismantled. Nearby, rescuers set up a tent for heating. Among the people who came to the tent is local entrepreneur Hanna Kravchenko. Her workplace was also damaged by the explosion.

Okhtyrka after the Russian attack on the morning of December 8, 2025. Suspilne Sumy

“Windows, doors, everything inside is damaged, business here won’t be able to operate soon,” the woman said.

In addition to the residential building, a hospital, a kindergarten, and two private homes were damaged, the Okhtyrka City Council reported on Facebook. Volunteers and Red Cross representatives delivered hot meals and materials to temporarily cover the broken windows.

“We brought assistance in the form of OSB boards, tarpaulin, and plastic sheeting. Now we’re waiting for the debris to be cleared so we can help cover the windows,” said Oksana Oliynyk.

Okhtyrka after the Russian attack on the morning of December 8, 2025. Suspilne Sumy

According to Oleg Strilka, rescuers evacuated 35 residents from the building. Seven people, including a child, were rescued from damaged apartments. Another seven were injured as a result of the Russian attack. There were no fatalities.