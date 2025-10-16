Russia Struck a Ukrainian Armed Forces Training Unit with Two Missiles: Casualties Could Not Be Avoided

OC South reported that Russian forces struck a Ukrainian training unit in the rear, causing casualties despite alerts and safety measures, and an official investigation is underway.

OC South emphasized that the training unit is located in the rear and a relatively calm part of the country.

Russian occupation forces carried out a massive combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in the rear. Expres Online reports that this was announced by OC South.

Russia hit a Ukrainian training unit

As noted by OC South, the enemy used two ballistic missiles for the attack. The training unit is located in the rear and a relatively calm part of the country.

“Despite alerts, taking cover, and other safety measures, it was not possible to completely avoid casualties due to the enemy strike. Emergency services are working on site. The wounded are receiving all necessary medical assistance promptly. In the near future, the unit’s servicemen will be able to contact their loved ones,” the military reported.

By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation. “We express our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased,” the statement added.

Attacks on training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupiers have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian training units, as well as training grounds where Ukrainian defenders are trained.

In particular, on June 22, the Russians struck a training ground of one of the brigades of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. This attack resulted in casualties and injuries.

Additionally, on September 24, the enemy used “Iskanders” to shell the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces, causing losses among personnel.

In response to a series of such attacks, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi banned the gathering of personnel, equipment, and the placement of troops in tent camps at training centers. The decision was made for security reasons and considering the increasing threats.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that new shelters, dugouts, and other protective structures are being built at training locations. Additional engineering measures are being implemented to protect our soldiers who are training, exercising, and recovering. He also emphasized the mandatory compliance with requirements for equipping shelters at training centers and ranges, as well as proper and prompt air raid alerts.