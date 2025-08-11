Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 11, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 10, 2025.

Today is the 1265nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,177 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The russian enemy carried out 59 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, they launched 6,009 attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,615 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor struck, in particular, in the areas of Velykomykhailivka and Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region; Novomykolayivka, Novodanylivka, Yuliivka, and Zaporizhzhia in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as an air defense system and three enemy artillery systems.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 65 combat engagements along the front.

Ukrainian defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and disrupting Russia’s plans.

Ukrainian settlements, including Uhroyidy, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Pokrovka, Maryine, Popivka, Vysoke, and Myropilske in Sumy region, have come under Russian artillery fire. Kaliivka in Sumy region was hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted two attacks. The enemy launched ten airstrikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and carried out 293 attacks, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: the enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 123 shelling attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, our units conducted active operations in the areas of several settlements in Sumy region, advancing up to 400 meters in certain sectors and inflicting losses on the enemy’s manpower.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: our troops repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

04:00 PM: there were three combat clashes near Vovchansk and Kolodyazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: eight enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhljakivka.

04:00 PM: since the start of the day the enemy has made one attempt to advance toward our defenders’ positions near Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00AM: the enemy attacked 19 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Hrekivka, Torske, and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

04:00 PM: five combat clashes took place today, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy attacked near Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, and toward Yampol.

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. Enemy units attempted to push our forces back near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Verkhnokamianske.

04:00 PM: the enemy attempted one assault near Hryhorivka today, which Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: six combat engagements were recorded. The aggressor attempted to advance near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bila Hora.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar; one battle is still underway.

Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: the enemy carried out eight attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka, and towards Rusyn Yar and Pleschiivka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defense forces stopped two enemy assaults. The invaders tried to advance near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: our defenders stopped 42 russian assault and offensive actions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Dachne, and Fedorivka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces attempted 23 assaults on our positions near Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Novoeconomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, and Dachne. Our defenders have already repelled 18 attacks, with fighting ongoing.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00AM: the Defense Forces repelled 33 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Filiia, Maliivka, Myrne, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Olhivske.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and toward Ivanivka and Novoivanivka. Three more enemy assaults are still in progress.

Huliaipilskyi Direction

08:00AM: the occupiers carried out two attacks near Malynivka.

04:00 PM: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: enemy forces conducts two attacks near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka; Ukrainian defenders repelled four offensive actions.

04:00 PM: Russian aviation struck Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, and Hryhorivka. The invaders also attempted to advance twice near Kamianske and toward Novodanilivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the aggressor made four unsuccessful attempts to advance on our defensive positions.

04:00 PM: the enemy launched six unsuccessful assaults on our defensive positions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, enemy losses over the past day amounted to 1,000 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 191 UAVs, and 131 units of enemy automotive equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 1000 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/KFUE3IaHua — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 11, 2025

EMPR

Tags: