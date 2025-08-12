Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of August 12, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of August 12, 2025.

Today is the 1266nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,178 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 168 combat engagements were recorded (137 – yesterday).



Yesterday, the enemy carried out 74 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, they conducted 5,299 shelling attacks – 105 of them from multiple launch rocket systems – and deployed 4,980 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces struck, among other targets, the areas of Kaliivka in Sumy region; Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, and Hryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske and Antonivka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck six areas of enemy troop and equipment concentration, one unmanned aerial vehicle control post, and two Russian artillery systems.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 133 combat engagements (122 – yesterday). Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting heavy fire damage.

The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike with four missiles and 67 air strikes, dropping 130 guided bombs. In addition, they launched 1,528 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,637 shelling attacks against our positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 13 combat clashes recorded. The enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and fired 298 artillery rounds, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: nine clashes took place. The enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping fourteen guided bombs, and launched 178 shelling attacks, including six with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: six clashes in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichanske.

10:00 PM: since morning, the enemy attempted three assaults near Kamianka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00AM: nine enemy assaults repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove, and Bohuslavka.

10:00 PM: the aggressor attacked near Kindrashivka, Moskovka, and Kupiansk, but Ukrainian defenders repelled all five attempts to advance.

Lyman Direction

08:00AM: 20 attacks repelled near Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, and Serebrianka, as well as toward Druzheliubivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and Yampil.

10:00 PM: Russian invaders attacked 15 times near Hrekivka, Myrne, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00AM: eight attacks repelled near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and toward Siversk.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00AM: five clashes recorded near Stupochky, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar.

10:00 PM: the enemy attempted two assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky, but both were successfully repelled.

Toretsk Direction

08:00AM: eight enemy assaults repelled near Toretsk, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka.

10:00 PM: the Russians attacked four times near Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00AM: 48 russian assaults stopped near Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: since morning, the enemy attacked in the areas of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazi, Nikanorivka, Novyi Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne, and toward Rodynske and Promin. Our defenders repelled 33 assaults; two more engagements are ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate 167 enemy troops were neutralized, including 116 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two armored combat vehicles, 85 drones, six vehicles, two UAV antenna systems, and two enemy UAV command posts.

Novopavlivskyi Direction 08:00AM: 24 attacks repelled near Vilne Pole, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Myrne, and toward Ivanivka and Novoiivanivka. 10:00 PM: the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 22 times near Dachne, Novoukrainka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrohrad, Tolste, Myrne, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove. Four engagements are ongoing.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00AM: one enemy assault repelled near Malynivka.

10:00 PM: the enemy conducted two attackes – toward Poltavka and carried out an airstrike on Bilohiria.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00AM: enemy forces conducts two attacks near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka; Ukrainian defenders repelled four offensive actions.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled two assaults near Kamianske. Stepnohirsk and Plavni were hit with guided bombs.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: seven unsuccessful enemy attempts to advance toward Ukrainian defensive lines.

10:00 PM: the enemy launched six assaults on our positions and carried out an airstrike on Odradokamianka.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 04:00 PM, 10:00 PM: no signs of russian offensive group formation detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 980 personnel, five tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 107 operational-tactical UAVs, 106 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who inflicted the heaviest losses on enemy manpower and equipment.

