Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 2, 2025.

The 1378nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 226 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 66 airstrikes, launched one missile, and dropped 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it conducted 3,547 attacks, including 112 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 3,228 kamikaze drones.

The village of Zazirky in Sumy region suffered an airstrike.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of enemy personnel concentration.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy conducted four airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 116 attacks, including three with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 14 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka and Novovasylivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Nine combat engagements took place yesterday. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assault actions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyikivka and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 21 attacks, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Druzholiubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Zarichne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces stopped eight enemy assaults in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka, Dibrova, Fedorivka and Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the areas of Pazene, Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka and toward the settlements of Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 72 enemy assaults in the areas of Novyi Shakhtove, Dorozhne, Nykonorivka, Bilytske, Shakhtove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoeconomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirkove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia and toward the settlement of Hryshyne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Krasnohirske, Pavlivka and Rybne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 18 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Varvarivka, Pryvilne and Huliaipole.



Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on enemy personnel and equipment and actively degrade the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Enemy losses over the past day amounted to 1,110 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one armored combat vehicle, 14 artillery systems, 51 unmanned aerial vehicles, 58 vehicles and one unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

