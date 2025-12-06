Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of December 6, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 6, 2025.

The 1,382th day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 184 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 53 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 6,602 attack drones and conducted 4,988 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 138 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, including on the village of Korobchyne in Kharkiv region. Yesterday, Ukraine’s missile forces and artillery struck three Russian artillery systems.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the start of the day, 151 combat engagements have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel attempts by Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukraine, inflicting significant fire damage on the enemy.

Today, Russian troops carried out two missile strikes and 27 airstrikes, launched 55 missiles and dropped 49 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,637 attack drones and conducted 3,281 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. The enemy conducted two airstrikes, dropping a total of five guided bombs, and carried out 198 shelling attacks, including six with MLRS.

10:00 PM: the enemy carried out 122 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: ten engagements took place near Vovchansk, Prylipka, Odradne, and toward Izbytske and Lyman.

10:00 PM: Russian forces attempted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and toward Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: fire russian attacks were recorded. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and toward Hlushkivka.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy conducted offensive actions toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks, and one engagement remains ongoing.



Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked 19 times, attempting to advance near Novovodiane, Novoyehorivka, Zarichne, Derylove, and Kolodiazi.

10:00 PM: Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and toward Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky. One battle is still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and toward Sievierk. A total of eight clashes occurred yesterday.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults on this dorection, where the enemy tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Sieviersk, and Fedorivka. One engagement continues.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 27 assaults near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn

10:00 PM: Russian troops launched 21 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Berestok.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders halted 51 attacks in the areas of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers attempted 39 advances toward Ukrainian positions near Novе Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne. Some battles are still ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate that 110 Russian troops were eliminated on this axis today, 83 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

1 vehicle,

6 pieces of special equipment,

1 motorcycle,

26 UAVs,

2 personnel shelters.

Additionally, they struck an artillery system, a vehicle, another artillery piece, and 12 enemy dugouts.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: defense forces repelled 14 assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske.

10:00 PM: the enemy attempted 16 breakthroughs near Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and toward Danylivka. Airstrikes targeted Malomykhailivka and Danylivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: four clashes took place as the enemy attempted to advance near Stepnohirsk and toward Prymorske.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack near Stepove and launched an airstrike on Veselianka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: seven engagements were recorded near Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.



10:00 PM: 14 combat clashes were recorded near Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia. Huliaipole and Zaliznychne were hit by airstrikes.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled six Russian attacks.

10:00 PM: Russian forces conducted no offensive actions, but carried out an airstrike on Olhivka.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM, 10:00 PM: there were no signs of enemy offensive group formation.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops and equipment, actively weakening the enemy’s offensive potential deep in its rear.

Over the past day, Russian occupation forces lost 1,180 personnel. Ukraine’s Defense Forces also destroyed two tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, 31 artillery systems, two MLRS systems, 487 tactical-level UAVs, 130 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment.

