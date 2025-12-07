Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of December 7, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 7, 2025.

The 1,383rd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy’s pressure, inflicting significant losses on Russian forces.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 161 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 60 airstrikes, used 57 missiles, and dropped 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russia carried out 4,291 attacks, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,360 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Malomykhailivka, Danylivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ aviation struck four areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping four guided bombs, and conducted 165 attacks, including three from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces stopped six Russian attacks near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and toward Izbytske and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Nine enemy assaults took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked 13 times, attempting to break through near Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and toward Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement occurred near Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 23 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyno, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Berestok.



Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 Russian assaults toward Novyi Shakht, Novopavlivka, and near Hryshyne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne.



Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 16 attacks near Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and toward Danylivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attempted one assault near Stepove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks near Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia.Dobropillia, and Varvarivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected.

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 1,080 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three tanks, 33 artillery systems, two MLRS, 540 tactical-level drones, 30 missiles, and 98 vehicles.

