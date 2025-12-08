Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of December 8, 2025.

The 1,384th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly hold back the enemy’s assault, inflicting significant losses on the invaders.



Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, used six missiles, and dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,180 attacks, including 85 from multiple launch rocket systems, and employed 6,568 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Yuriyeve in Sumy region; Podoly in Kharkiv region; and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the rusisan enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 17 guided bombs, and conducted 168 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces forces stopped four enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: two russian forces assaults took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the adversary’s attempts to advance toward Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defenses near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, and Myrne, and toward Oleksandrivka, Stavky, and Torske.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled six russian enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement occurred in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, and Yablunivka, as well as toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 russian enemy assault actions toward Novyi Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and Filiia.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirskе, Pryvilne, Solodke, and toward Vyshneve.



Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted twice to break through our defenses toward Novoandriivka and Prymorske.



Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled 20 russian attacks in the areas of Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, and Huliaipole.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to breach our defenses near the Antonivskyi Bridge.



Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Overall, Russian occupation forces lost 810 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, 10 artillery systems, 530 operational-tactical UAVs, four missiles, 47 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.12.25 (approximately) pic.twitter.com/4UYHai85MI — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) December 8, 2025

EMPR

Tags: