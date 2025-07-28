Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 28, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 28, 2025.

The 1251nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,163 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

The enemy, taking advantage of its manpower superiority, continues to attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on them.

In total, 158 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. According to updated information, the invaders launched 86 airstrikes and dropped 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 4,413 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,960 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 85 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes targeted the following areas:

Kharkiv region: Chuhunivka, Shevyakivka,

Donetsk region: Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Mykolaivka, Pokrovsk,

Zaporizhzhia region: Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Zarichne, Stepnohirsk,

Kherson region: Lvivove.

Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Forces (air forces, missile troops, and artillery) struck:

8 areas of enemy troop, weapon, and equipment concentrations,

1 enemy artillery piece,

1 enemy radar station,

Front Lines Overview:

Northeastern-Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

14 airstrikes (31 guided bombs),

363 shellings, including 6 MLRS attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 enemy assault attempts

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction:

Enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 7 times near Vovchansk, Zelene, Fiholivka, Zapadne, and toward Petro-Ivanivka.

Kupiansk Direction:

6 enemy assaults were repelled in areas of Radkivka, Holubivka, and Bohuslavka.

Lyman Direction:

18 enemy attacks were recorded. Enemy tried to break through near Hrekivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Shandryholove.

Siversk Direction:

9 enemy assaults stopped near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, and toward Siversk.

Kramatorsk Direction:

1 combat clash near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction:

12 enemy assaults near Oleksandro-Kalyneve, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Yablunivka.

Pokrovsk Direction:

57 enemy assaults repelled in areas of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Kotlyne and directions toward Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Novoukrainka, Novopavlivka, Zapovidne, and Rodynske.

Novopavlivka Direction:

10 enemy assaults near Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Piddubne, Myrne, and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove, Temyrivka, and Oleksandrohrad.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv Directions:

No offensive actions by the enemy.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

5 enemy attempts to advance toward Prydniprovskyi.

Volyn and Polissia Directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict heavy losses on the occupiers in personnel and equipment, disrupting their offensive capabilities deep in the rear.

Russian fores losses for the past day:

~1,000 personnel,

4 tanks,

1 armored fighting vehicle,

4 artillery systems,

1 MLRS,

235 operational-tactical UAVs,

103 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Operational update as of 04:00 PM on Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, a total of 90 combat engagements have taken place along the entire front line.

The russians continue to strike border settlements. Artillery fire affected the following localities:

Chernihiv region: Arkhypivka

Sumy region: Tovstodubove, Izdetske, Bila Bereza, Khodyne, Bobylivka, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Huta, Malushyne, and Stara Huta.

Operational Frontline Summary:

Northeastern – Slobozhanskyi & Kursk Directions:

6 combat clashes since morning,

8 airstrikes, with 21 guided aerial bombs dropped,

159 shelling incidents, including 5 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern – Slobozhanskyi direction:

2 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions near Zelene and Krasne Pershe.

Kupiansk Direction:

Enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction:

19 attacks reported today in areas of Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and in the directions of Dronivka and Serebrianka,

5 combat clashes are currently ongoing.

Siversk Direction:

3 enemy attempts to advance near Hryhorivka and toward Vyiimka were repelled.

Kramatorsk Direction:

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 1 assault toward Predtechyne

Toretsk Direction:

Enemy launched 6 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar,

1 battle is ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction:

Enemy has launched 34 attacks today on positions near Popiv Yar, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Zelenyi Kut, and Dachne,

Fighting is ongoing in 7 locations.

Novopavlivka Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka

5 clashes are ongoing

Huliaipole Direction:

No combat clashes reported currently. However, the enemy carried out airstrikes with unguided and guided munitions on Zaliznychne and Bilohiria

Orikhiv Direction:

Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near Kamianske,

Noviandriivka was struck by Russian aircraft.

Prydniprovskyi Direction:

Ukrainian forces repelled 3 enemy assaults.

